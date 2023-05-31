Shocking Trade Ideas Bills Should Pursue Before 2023 Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Buffalo Bills should be in Super Bowl-or-bust mode entering the 2023 season. With one of the best quarterbacks in the league, a top defense and a team with plenty of experience, the franchise needs to break through.

Buffalo has found out that it isn't easy to go from great to elite in recent seasons. The Bills have won 10 or more games in each of the last four campaigns and have one trip to the AFC Championship Game to show for it.

Sometimes it takes a big swing in a trade to push a team over the top. One aggressive move could be the difference between heading home early and lifting the Lombardi Trophy—and the Bills are one of those teams.



On the other end, the Bills also need a long-term strategy that enables them to compete for as long as the Josh Allen window is open, so it's also worth considering trading someone whose contract they don't plan on extending or could save them money.

Here are three trade ideas that pursue at least one of those goals.