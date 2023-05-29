Michael Gallup Says Cowboys 'Love' Brandin Cooks: 'I Ain't Going to Lie to You'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Dallas Cowboys traded a fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for Brandin Cooks and a fifth-rounder this offseason, and the veteran wideout is already making an impact on his new team.

"We love him in there," fellow wideout Michael Gallup told Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I ain't going to lie to you. He has been in there every day, working, just trying to win. That's all he wants to do is just win, and he wants to do it as a group. He's a great addition."

Cooks, 29, will bring a much-needed upgrade to the wide receiver group behind CeeDee Lamb after catching 57 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns for the struggling Houston Texans in 2022. It was just the second time in the past eight seasons that he didn't reach at least 1,000 receiving yards.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last offseason in a cap-cutting move and never sufficiently replaced his production, as Gallup struggled in his first year back from an ACL tear. Cooks should address that need.

"It's special when you become a part of something that's already been moving at a fast pace and been doing great," he told reporters about his new team. "You just want to come in and fit in, come in and make plays, and be a part of the guys and continue to have fun."