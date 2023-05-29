Steelers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers stand a good chance of returning to the postseason in 2023 after missing the playoffs last season. Pittsburgh did an excellent job of replacing departed players and even improving a few key areas through free agency and the draft.

Patrick Peterson, Elandon Roberts, Isaac Seumalo, rookie tackle Broderick Jones and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. should have a significant impact on Pittsburgh's level of play.

However, continuity will also play a role. Kenny Pickett is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback, while central figures T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Cameron Heyward and Pat Freiermuth remain in place.

Not every position is settled, however, and fans will want to follow along with some key position battles throughout the remainder of offseason workouts and training camp. We'll examine three of the most important competitions below.

