Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury Waiver Clause in Adjusted Contract Revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders accounted for Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury from the 2022 NFL season when they signed the veteran quarterback this offseason.

Las Vegas gave Garoppolo a three-year contract worth up to $72.8 million, and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio detailed a notable aspect of the agreement.

Addendum G includes language in which Garoppolo "expressly acknowledges and waives the risk of further injury" and "expressly assumes all risks of continuing to play, despite the condition."

Per Florio, the deal also "preserves the team's ability to terminate the agreement with no further obligation" for any reason tied to the addendum.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport included a copy of the waiver:

Garoppolo missed the final five regular-season games and the entirety of the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run because of a fractured left foot.

As it related to the 2023 season, it didn't look like there was much cause for concern. However, The Athletic's Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur reported Thursday the 31-year-old had foot surgery after signing his Raiders contract. His physical had flagged the need for a procedure.

Head coach Josh McDaniels hedged when asked when Garoppolo might be ready to get back on the field. He told reporters it "could be" in time for training camp but didn't set any firm timelines.

"I'd say with all these guys, it's about the same," he said. "When they're ready, some of them may be ready before the spring is over. Some of them may not. Again, we're always going to err at this time of the year on being smart."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on the situation Sunday on SportsCenter:

"I talked to somebody with the organization who said the expectation is that he'll be there for training camp. There's nothing firm and fast right now on his schedule of that but there's a pretty good feeling he should be able to get a full workload this year. Now, he's going to have to pass a physical down the road. His money is guaranteed for this year, $22.5 million. That's in place unless something falls apart here with the foot and he can't play."

Signing Garoppolo was an indication of the Raiders' short-term priorities. They're clearly aiming for the playoffs after going 6-11 last year. Making a quarterback change would put a dent in those plans since Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell and Chase Garbers are the other QBs on the roster.

In addition, the pickings in free agency would be slim in the event Las Vegas cuts Garoppolo and wants to make another signing.

Should the worst-case scenario arise, the front office at least managed to cover its bases financially.