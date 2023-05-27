Brewers' Willy Adames Discharged from Hospital After Being Hit By Foul Ball in Dugout

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames seems to be trending in the right direction after a scary incident that left him hospitalized Friday.

While the Brewers announced he was placed on the seven-day concussion list after he was hit by a foul ball in the dugout during Friday's game, manager Craig Counsell told reporters Saturday it was "all good news" for the shortstop, who is now at home resting.

Counsell said the 27-year-old was discharged from the hospital and could rejoin the team by week's end in Cincinnati.

Adames had just one plate appearance during Milwaukee's 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants and was replaced by Brice Turang at shortstop.

The team selected infielder Andruw Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville as part of a corresponding move for Adames.

The shortstop was struck by a foul ball from teammate Brian Anderson during the second inning, although Counsell told reporters Friday there were no fractures

"He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too," the manager said. "Obviously, he's in pain. But I think overall I think not bad news, considering how scary it was."

Adames has appeared in all 51 games for Milwaukee this season.

He is slashing .205/.292/.384 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and four stolen bases. The numbers aren't quite what they were last season when he launched a career-best 31 home runs and 98 RBI or in 2021 when he hit .285.

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central at 27-24 and is a half-game ahead of the second-place Pittsburgh Pirates.