Orange Cassidy Retains AEW International Title at Double or Nothing 2023

Orange Cassidy won a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal at Double or Nothing on Sunday to retain the AEW International Championship.

The action-packed opener ended when Orange eliminated Swerve Strickland. Both men engaged in a mini-match after the first 19 participants were taken out.

In addition to Cassidy and Strickland, Penta El Zero and William Morrissey made it to the final four.

One of the most thrilling moments came early on when Komander, who hadn't yet stepped into the ring and wasn't an official participant yet, ran the ropes to wipe out Morrissey and Lee Moriarty.

Cassidy defeated PAC for the All-Atlantic Championship in October, and it was later named the International Championship. Between the two titles, he entered Double or Nothing having held them for well over 200 days consecutively.

To call Freshly Squeezed a fighting champion would be an understatement, as he has defended the title a remarkable 22 times since winning it.

Some of his successful defenses included wins over Katsuyori Shibata, Jake Hager, Jay Lethal, Wheeler Yuta, Jeff Jarrett, Buddy Matthews, Bandido and Daniel Garcia.

As tough as some of his defenses were, there is no question that the Blackjack Battle Royal was his most difficult challenge yet as he had to go up against 20 of the top wrestlers All Elite Wrestling has to offer.

Some of his opponents in the match included Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Rey Fénix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Brian Cage and Dustin Rhodes.

All of them were hungry for a win at Double or Nothing, as very few of them had ever held any sort of championship gold in AEW previously.

Also, with All In coming up in London on August 27, it stands to reason that the International Championship could be a big part of the show, providing even more incentive to win.

While Cassidy was pushed to the limit, he managed to overcome 20 challengers to win the Battle Royal and continue what has been one of AEW's most impressive title reigns in recent memory.

