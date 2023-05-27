French Open 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Entire Tournament Schedule

0 of 4

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2023 French Open has two multiple champions at Roland Garros in the field.

Iga Świątek is going for her third title in four years, and she is also trying to preserve her No. 1 world ranking.

The three-time major champion must advance to the quarterfinals to have a chance to retain the top spot in the world rankings. She has three straight trips to the final eight.

Aryna Sabalenka leads the list of challengers in the women's singles draw, but few of the top players have had a shot at Świątek in the second weekend in Paris during her title reign.

Novak Djokovic is the only dual winner in the men's singles draw with Rafael Nadal not participating.

The Serb, who won in 2016 and 2021, is on a collision course with top seed Carlos Alcaraz to meet in the semifinals.

The two men's favorites being on one side of the draw means we could see a wide-open race to the final from the bottom half.

The full French Open TV and round schedule can be found here.