DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Bills 'Lurking' for Star WR After Cardinals Release

A few leagues sources believe the Buffalo Bills are "lurking" in regards to a possible signing of three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that news while noting that the Bills' current salary cap space constraints may prevent such a move from happening.

"The feeling among some in the league is that the Bills have been lurking here. Hopkins could be a missing piece for an offense that's firmly in a championship window, and he is intrigued by the idea of playing with Josh Allen. A Hopkins-Stefon Diggs combination on the outside would keep starting cornerbacks dizzy. But if he wants money close to the $19.45 million he was due in Arizona, that could be a nonstarter for the Bills, who have $2.4 million in cap space. Buffalo would need to get creative to fit Hopkins on the books."

Hopkins, who turns 31 years old on June 6, has played 10 NFL seasons. He just caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns over nine games this past year.

Hopkins missed six games due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. The former Clemson star stated that he did not knowingly take any banned substance.

At his best, Hopkins has been one of the league's top wide receivers, registering 100 or more catches four times and 1,100 or more receiving yards on six occasions. He earned All-Pro honors each year from 2017-2019.

