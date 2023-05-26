Antonio Brown's Agent Says There's 'Genuine' Interest from NFL Teams in WR's Comeback

AP Photo/John Munson

Antonio Brown's agent JR Rickert told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports that NFL teams have shown "genuine" interest in his client.

Brown, 34, last played in the 2021 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, famously taking off his uniform and storming off the field in a game against the New York Jets after a dispute with the coaching staff.

It's hard to imagine an NFL team signing a 34-year-old receiver who didn't play last season and has both Brown's history of burning bridges with franchises and his legal issues.

He was accused by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, of sexual assault and sued. A second woman accused him of sexual misconduct in a Sports Illustrated article.

He was suspended eight games in 2020 after he was arrested for allegedly attacking the driver of a moving truck. He eventually pleaded no contest and was given two years probation. A year later, he was suspended another three games for using a fake vaccination card.

After being released by the Patriots in September 2019, he took to Twitter to mock Patriots owner Robert Kraft, criticized the NFL at large and had harsh words for his former teammate and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Earlier this year he announced his retirement from football, only to backtrack on that less than two months later in a tweet that showed him wearing a Baltimore Ravens uniform:

It would be one thing if Brown was still in his prime, when he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and arguably the best wideout in football.

But how many NFL teams are going to sign up for the potential roller-coaster that Brown provided in his final few seasons for a player in his mid-30s who hasn't played an NFL game since January 2022?

"He is exploring the right fit," Rickert told Benjamin.

Maybe he'll find one. It just seems unlikely.