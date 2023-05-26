French Open 2023: Schedule, TV Info, Live Stream and Odds for Top Favorites

French Open 2023: Schedule, TV Info, Live Stream and Odds for Top FavoritesMay 26, 2023
The 2023 French Open will look a lot different on the men's singles side.
Rafael Nadal will not participate at Roland Garros for the first time since 2004. That opens up a chance for someone else to claim the men's singles title, which Nadal has won on 14 occasions.
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are the favorites to fill the void left by Nadal. Djokovic is one of two former French Open champions in the field. Stan Wawrinka, who is unseeded, is the other player.
The reigning women's singles champion, Iga Swiatek, will be on the Paris clay when the event begins on May 28. She has won two of the last three French Opens and has the most majors since 2020 (three).
Swiatek should be viewed as the overwhelming favorite in the women's singles draw, but she will face some tough tests if chalk holds early on. Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner, could face the top seed in the fourth round, and 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff could face the Polish player in the quarterfinals.
All of the French Open matches can be found on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. The full TV and streaming schedule can be found here.
French Open Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Men's Singles
Carlos Alcaraz (+160; bet $100 to win $160)
Novak Djokovic (+250)
Holger Rune (+900)
Daniil Medvedev (+1000)
Jannik Sinner (+1300)
Casper Ruud (+1800)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2000)
Alexander Zverev (+3000)
Women's Singles
Iga Swiatek (-125; bet $125 to win $100)
Aryna Sabalenka (+650)
Elena Rybakina (+650)
Barbora Krejcikova (+2000)
Ons Jabeur (+3500)
Coco Gauff (+3500)
Maria Sakkari (+4000)
Men's Singles
Alcaraz and Djokovic are the two favorites to win at Roland Garros without Nadal in the men's singles draw, but only one of them will reach the championship match.
The two players would meet in the semifinals if they both win their first five matches in Paris. Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed and Djokovic is the No. 3 seed.
Djokovic is a two-time French Open champion and he is the most decorated major winner in the field. He last triumphed in Paris in 2021.
Alcaraz is the rising superstar of the sport and he has four titles on the ATP Tour this season, with three of them coming on clay courts.
The 20-year-old Spaniard could have the edge over Djokovic in a potential semifinal because of his season-long success on the clay.
The bottom half of the men's singles draw is full of contenders, led by the second-seeded Medvedev.
Medvedev has captured five titles on the ATP Tour this season, and his most-recent one in Rome is the most important to his French Open title quest. Rome is one of the biggest tune-up tournaments on clay ahead of Roland Garros.
The No. 2 seed has never made it past the quarterfinals at the French Open, and the win in Italy could be a sign that he is ready to take the next step in Paris.
Casper Ruud, who lost to Nadal in the 2022 final, should be viewed as the second favorite to come out of the bottom half.
Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev, who reached the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, are also in the bottom half, as are Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.
If Medvedev does not reach the final, someone like Rune, Zverev or another seeded player could earn a rare breakthrough to face the Alcaraz-Djokovic winner.
Women's Singles
The women's singles draw is Swiatek's to lose.
The two-time French Open champion dropped a single set in seven matches on her way to her second Roland Garros triumph in 2022.
Two of her biggest challengers, Krejcikova and Gauff, could be gone by the quarterfinals, and a pair of unlikely foes could await Swiatek in the semifinals and final.
A year ago, 14 of the top 16 seeds in the women's draw were eliminated in the opening three rounds. Krejcikova's 2021 title was a product of even more carnage, as Swiatek was the only top-16 seed to reach the final eight.
Some of the other top seeds won majors in the last year and have advanced deep at other majors, but they have not conquered the clay yet.
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who won her first major title in Australia to start the season, has not made it past the third round at Roland Garros. No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina, who won the 2022 Wimbledon, has one quarterfinal appearance in four previous French Opens.
Third-seeded Jessica Pegula was a quarterfinalist in Paris last year, but she had not made it past the third round in three previous French Open starts.
The French Open resumes of most top seeds are lackluster at best, which is why there seems to be such a gap between Swiatek and the field.
