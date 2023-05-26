French Open 2023: Schedule, TV Info, Live Stream and Odds for Top Favorites

0 of 3

Antonietta Baldassarre/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2023 French Open will look a lot different on the men's singles side.

Rafael Nadal will not participate at Roland Garros for the first time since 2004. That opens up a chance for someone else to claim the men's singles title, which Nadal has won on 14 occasions.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are the favorites to fill the void left by Nadal. Djokovic is one of two former French Open champions in the field. Stan Wawrinka, who is unseeded, is the other player.

The reigning women's singles champion, Iga Swiatek, will be on the Paris clay when the event begins on May 28. She has won two of the last three French Opens and has the most majors since 2020 (three).

Swiatek should be viewed as the overwhelming favorite in the women's singles draw, but she will face some tough tests if chalk holds early on. Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open winner, could face the top seed in the fourth round, and 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff could face the Polish player in the quarterfinals.

All of the French Open matches can be found on NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock. The full TV and streaming schedule can be found here.