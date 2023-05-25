Jets Rumors: Brandin Echols Suspended 1 Game Following 2022 High-Speed Car Crash

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive back Brandin Echols has been suspended one game in the 2023 season for a violation of the personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per that report, Nichols was "accepted into a diversionary program earlier this year, related to his role in a high-speed crash in 2022."

It is unclear, however, if his suspension was related to that incident.

Nichols was charged with fourth-degree assault by auto and was issued motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving, speeding, unsafe lane change, improper passing and failure to wear a seatbelt after the accident, which partially paralyzed Stephen Gilberg and also left him with broken ribs, according to Lori Comstock of the New Jersey Herald.

The police report said Nichols was driving 84 mph in a 50 mph section before the crash.

The three-year pretrial intervention program allowed Nichols to avoid the charges filed against him once he fulfills his obligations under the agreement. He was also required to pay Gilberg $54,460 and had his license suspended for six months.

Nichols did not plead guilty but did agree to the diversionary program as part of a pretrial plea deal. Gilberg said the accident would "forever haunt" him.

"While I've made certain strides physically, such as learning to walk again albeit not in the same way I used to, it's the nerve damage and the pain you don't see," he said at a February 2022 hearing. "The physical things I will never be able to do and the psychological trauma I am living with every single day that will continue to impact the rest of my life."

Echols, 25, played a big role for the Jets in his rookie season in 2021, registering 63 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and nine passes defensed in 14 starts.

The addition of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed at cornerback last season relegated him to a special teams role, however, and he posted just eight tackles and two passes defensed in 13 games (zero starts).