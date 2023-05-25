NASCAR Investigating Bubba Wallace's Race Radio Being Hacked With Derogatory Message

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is investigating how a person was able to hack into the radio signal of Bubba Wallace during the 2023 All-Star race last weekend.

An undisclosed person told Wallace to "go back to where you came from" and called him a derogatory name over the radio channel. Wallace was unable to hear the message, but it was heard by members of his team.

"We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that," NASCAR spokesperson Mike Forde said Thursday. "But we can't have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications."

Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, previously spearheaded the charge for the sport to ban Confederate flags at events in 2020. That, along with Wallace's involvement in social justice causes, has made him a polarizing figure among NASCAR's fanbase.

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing signed Wallace ahead of the 2021 season, and he's won a race in each of his first two years with the organization.