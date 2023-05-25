Hanna Gabriels Tests Positive for Banned Substance, Out of Claressa Shields Fight

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields has a new opponent on June 3 after Hanna Gabriels tested positive for a banned substance.

Per a copy of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency report obtained by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Gabriels' sample returned positive for clostebol, a testosterone derivative.

DAZN announced Shields will take on Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Gabriels was set to be the first challenger for Shields since she became the undisputed middleweight champion.

The undefeated two-time Olympic gold medalist defeated Savannah Marshall on Oct. 15 to retain the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring titles and win the WBO belt.

Shields and Gabriels agreed to a rematch of their 2018 bout in April. The original fight was also in Detroit at the Masonic Temple, with Shields winning the 10-round showdown by unanimous decision.

Gabriels has fought only three times in the past five years since that loss. She is 3-0 during that span, but her last match was in April 2021 against Martha Gaytán. The Costa Rican star won the inaugural WBA light heavyweight title and vacant WBC heavyweight title by defeating Gaytán.

Cornejo will be making her return to the ring after a 21-month layoff. She defeated Miranda Barber via unanimous decision in September 2021. The 36-year-old has a 14-5 career record and is the third-ranked women's middleweight fighter, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

ESPN.com has Shields ranked as the best pound-for-pound women's boxer in the world. She is 13-0 in her professional career and has five gold medals between the Olympics, World Championships and Pan American Games.