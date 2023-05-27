Updated 2023 AEW Double or Nothing Match Card Ahead of PPV

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

One of AEW's tentpole pay-per-views will emanate from Las Vegas once again this weekend in the form of Double or Nothing.

Six championships are scheduled to be defended on the card, including the AEW World Championship, which will be put on the line by MJF against fellow "Four Pillars" members Darby Allin, "Jungle" Boy Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara.

Double or Nothing will also feature the reunion of The Elite with "Hangman" Adam Page joining forces with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks once again to face the Blackpool Combat Club in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

Here is a complete look at the full match card for Double or Nothing, along with information on how and when to watch the highly anticipated pay-per-view.

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

When: Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Double or Nothing 2023 Match Card

AEW World Championship Four-Way: MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara

Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks & "Hangman" Adam Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta)

Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for Orange Cassidy's International Championship

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy & Hook vs. Ethan Page, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn

Top Double or Nothing Matches to Watch

The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW's two biggest stables will settle the score Sunday in an Anarchy in the Arena match, which is arguably the most chaotic match type in wrestling.

Omega and The Young Bucks have been back together for several months, and they recently entered into a rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club due largely to issues between Omega and Jon Moxley.

The BCC had been leaning heel, and it became official when Bryan Danielson returned and targeted Omega.

Don Callis turned his back on Omega and The Bucks, but they picked up a new ally in the form of an old friend when Page aligned with them once again in an effort to take down the Blackpool Combat Club.

Omega and Page are former AEW tag champs who went their separate ways and eventually feuded with each other, but they will look to decimate a common enemy at Double or Nothing.

Anarchy in the Arena debuted last year and ended up being one of AEW's most entertaining matches of 2022, and with so much top talent involved in this year's bout, the second Anarchy in the Arena has a chance to be even better.

MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy vs. Sammy Guevara

In just the third defense of his reign as AEW world champion, MJF will put the title on the line against three of AEW's other biggest "homegrown" stars.

Fairly early in AEW's existence, MJF, Darby Allin "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara were given the moniker of the "Four Pillars" of the company since all of them have gotten their most exposure and achieved their greatest success in AEW.

None of the others have come close to reaching MJF's star power, but Allin, Perry and Guevara will have the biggest opportunities of their careers to prove that they belong in the main event conversation.

Although it would be considered a massive upset if MJF loses, the apparent obvious result doesn't mean that the Four-Way match isn't worth watching.

All four of the participants can go in the ring, and they figure to provide nonstop action, and could pull off some moves and moments rarely seen in wrestling matches.

Additionally, MJF has been must-see TV throughout his title reign, and there is every reason to believe that he will ensure the Four Pillars match is a success.

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Adam Cole has not had a pay-per-view match in nearly a year, but that will change Sunday at Double or Nothing.

Cole missed several months with a concussion suffered last summer, but he has vowed to be better than ever, and the fans have been so behind him since his return that it necessitated a face turn.

That instantly made Jericho a sensible opponent for his first big match back, as Jericho has been one of the top heels in AEW for nearly his entire tenure with the company.

Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society have aimed to make life miserable for Cole in recent weeks, and the rivalry has gotten so personal that their meeting at Double or Nothing was made an unsanctioned match, meaning anything goes.

In an effort to add even more unpredictability, ECW legend Sabu made his AEW debut on Wednesday's Dynamite and was named special enforcer.

Cole has long thrived in hardcore environments during his career, dating back to his time in ROH and WWE, so he could have no problem delivering the type of match fans are hoping to see.

AEW seems to be building Cole up as a top babyface and eventual challenger to MJF, so Sunday's match will be huge in terms of cementing him as a top-level star.

