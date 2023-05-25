4 Reasons for the Florida Panthers' Unlikely Run to the Stanley Cup Final

0 of 4

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

So many NHL teams have used a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality as fuel in the playoffs, even when it doesn't really make sense. Something about a "haters are praying on my downfall mindset" just gets the juices flowing and builds a sense of camaraderie, even if it's manufactured.

But whew boy, there's been nothing manufactured about these eighth-seeded Florida Panthers feeling like the underdog--or rather, the under kitties--throughout the 2022-23 playoffs. When they punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday, sweeping the Hurricanes with yet another Matthew Tkachuk dramatic game-winning goal, they became the only team in the NHL's expansion era to reach the Final after spending less than 30 percent of the season in a playoff spot.

"When we were playing Boston, the only people who thought we could beat them were myself and my teammates in that locker room," Tkachuk told TNT after Wednesday's game at Florida Live Arena. "I'm not going to lie, that series set us up for even more confidence. We went into the playoffs with a great record going in and had confidence, but anytime you're playing the No. 1 team in NHL history you know how much of an underdog you are. We gained a lot of confidence from that series, we've been an underdog in every series so far, and we're going to continue to be in the Stanley Cup Final. God, it feels good to say that, that's pretty cool. We believe in ourselves, and not many people do."

If you don't believe in Tkachuk the Florida Panthers at this point, I don't know what to tell you. Here are the top five reasons they're punching an unexpected-yet-fully-deserved ticket to the Stanley Cup Final this year.