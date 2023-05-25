X

    Report: Patriots Lose 2 Days of OTAs Due to Offseason Rules Violation

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attends a news conference after their NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

    The New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities after violating offseason rules, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

    The Patriots canceled an OTA scheduled for Thursday and another one next week, according to that report.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.