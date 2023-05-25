Report: Patriots Lose 2 Days of OTAs Due to Offseason Rules Violation

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities after violating offseason rules, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots canceled an OTA scheduled for Thursday and another one next week, according to that report.

