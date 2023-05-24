ACC Baseball Tournament 2023: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Pool play continued Wednesday in the 2023 ACC baseball tournament, with two of the top seeds taking the diamond for the first time.

No. 2 Virginia was drawn against No. 11 Georgia Tech, while No. 3 Clemson got No. 10 Virginia Tech in its first tourney game. Eighth-seeded Notre Dame and 12th-seeded Pittsburgh rounded out the day's slate.

Here's a recap for Wednesday's action at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Wednesday Results

No. 12 Pittsburgh def. No. 8 Notre Dame, 9-5

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. ET

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Pool-Play Schedule

Thursday, May 25

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. ET

No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Virginia, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 NC State, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26

No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 3 Clemson, 11 a.m. ET

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. ET

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

Full tournament schedule and bracket is available at the ACC's official site

Wednesday Recap

Pittsburgh 9, Notre Dame 5

Notre Dame was left to rue a 9-5 defeat in which it recorded 15 hits but left 11 men on base.

Pitt had the Fighting Irish on the ropes from the outset, scoring twice in the top of the first inning and jumping ahead 3-1 in the second. After Notre Dame tied the game in the third, Noah Martinez plated three for the Panthers on a home run to right.

With their team already up 7-4 in the seventh, Kyle Hess and Dom Popa hit a pair of solo homers that effectively put the contest out of reach for Notre Dame.

Sky Duff and Jayden Melendez helped set the table for the Pitt offense. The first two hitters in the lineup each had three hits and scored three of the team's runs.

On the mound, Dylan Simmons and Nash Bryan largely silenced Notre Dame's bats after the Fighting Irish got four runs off Pitt starter Jack Sokol. Simmons and Bryan pitched the final 4.2 innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run on six hits.