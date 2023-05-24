Devin Haney Slams 'F--king Sore Loser' Vasiliy Lomachenko amid Fight Decision Appeal

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After Vasiliy Lomachenko lost a close fight by unanimous decision against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday, his manager announced that he filed an appeal of the decision. Unsurprisingly, that move didn't sit well with Haney.

In a post on Twitter, Haney blasted Lomachenko and his team by saying, "This guy is a f--king sore loser."

The judges all scored the fight in Haney's favor, 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. However, there was debate as to who actually won in the immediate aftermath of the fight because Lomachenko had a clear advantage in the later rounds. There were loud boos in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas when the decision was announced.

Haney remained undefeated at 30-0 with 15 KOs. Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) was hoping to finally become undisputed lightweight champion, a feat he never accomplished despite an illustrious career that once saw him reign as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

"I don't want to talk about the decision," Lomachenko said after the fight, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger. "All [the] people see what happened here today.

He was visibly emotional in his locker room, as he was seen crying with a towel over his head, Coppinger added.

While Lomachenko and his team appear to be hoping for an immediate rematch, Haney already has his eyes set on future opponents. Marquee matches against Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson await him if he chooses to remain at lightweight. He also reportedly is considering moving up to 140 pounds to challenge the winner of next month's title fight between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, according to Coppinger.