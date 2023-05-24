DK Metcalf Calls Out Tyreek Hill for Not Racing Him After 2 Years of Discussions

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is believed to be the fastest player in the NFL, but Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf wants to put that theory to the test.

Metcalf appeared on Undisputed on Wednesday morning and revealed that he's been trying to race against Hill for quite some time now.

"My people reached out to his people, just couldn't come to an agreement," Metcalf said. "I've been trying to come to an agreement for two years now."

The 25-year-old then took a small swipe at Hill by pointing out the differences between his 100-meter dash from 2021 and Hill's 60-meter race from earlier this year.

"You've seen me run in a track meet, I didn't race against no 30-year-olds, I raced against real track and field athletes," Metcalf declared. "So whenever you want to do that and hop on the track, let me know."

When asked what specifically has stopped the two of them from coming to an agreement, Metcalf said Hill's camp has pushed for the race to take place in July, which he believes is too close to the start of the NFL season.

After Metcalf applied pressure with Wednesday's public call-out, he and Hill could finally get the chance to race at some point in the future.