What Are Los Angeles Lakers Options If LeBron James Really Does Retire?

The Los Angeles Lakers already had much to contemplate after the team's Western Conference Finals sweep (4-0) to the Denver Nuggets, but LeBron James hinting at retirement was an interesting curveball.

Few around the league expect him to shut it down with two years left on his contract at roughly $97.6 million, but James has the means to walk away from the game if so motivated.

"He'll suit up next year," one Western Conference executive said. "He just changed the conversation. Now we're not talking about a sweep; we're talking about LeBron and retirement. He loves to control the narrative."

Other NBA sources suggested James was getting an early start on his leverage campaign on the Lakers' front office, attempting to influence GM Rob Pelinka to chase free agent Kyrie Irving, who is still expected by many to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

Was it Machiavellian design, a man caught up in the moment's emotion or an earnest possibility that James might retire?

"Give it a week," another executive said. "Let's see if he's saying the same thing."

But it's worth looking at one question closely; what happens to the Lakers if James retires this offseason?

Understanding NBA Retirement

Most players stop playing because teams move on, like Carmelo Anthony, who didn't pick up with another franchise after his 2021-22 season with the Lakers. His retirement announcement probably won't lead to signing retirement paperwork with the NBA/NBPA. There's no need.

But James is in a different situation entirely, signing a two-year max extension in August that projects to start at $46.9 million in July, assuming a $134 million salary cap. He also has an estimated $50.7 million player option for 2024-25.

If James decides it's over, the likely step would have L.A. putting James on the NBA's voluntary retired list. He would give up his salary and wouldn't be allowed to sign with another team for a year, should he later change his mind.

Some players, like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili with the San Antonio Spurs, have retired with a year left on their respective deals. The salary for both, which was relatively minimal compared to their career earnings, was treated like dead money against the Spurs' cap.

James' figure is too large for the Lakers to eat against the cap.

Build Around AD?

The Lakers played well late in the season when James was out with a foot injury. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves (among others) kept the team afloat, enabling the deep postseason run.

James is irreplaceable, but the Lakers don't need to blow up the roster if he's gone. Davis, who is extension eligible in early August, remains one of the NBA's top players. He struggled at times to stay healthy and was inconsistent offensively in the playoffs, but he's still a powerful force.

The Lakers also have free-agent decisions to make this offseason on D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachmiura (restricted), Lonnie Walker IV and Reaves. Malik Beasley has a team option for $16.5 million, and both Mo Bamba (non-guaranteed $10.3 million) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.7 million, $300,000 guaranteed) have cut-down dates before July.

If the team let go of James and everyone else but Vanderbilt, with Hachimura back at around $15 million (while retaining the rights to Reaves, still unsigned), the Lakers could open nearly $60 million in cap room. That assumes Russell and Walker are renounced, though either or both could return, perhaps cutting that space in half.

That would open the free-agent market to the Lakers with players like James Harden, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Kuzma, Jerami Grant, Jakob Poeltl, Kristaps Porzingis and Irving, among many others.

Trading Davis?

Davis, 30, would have trade value for the Lakers if the team felt it was necessary to stake a step back after James' theoretical retirement. The return could include significant draft capital and younger players.

Teams with high lottery picks in June's NBA draft, like the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3) or Houston Rockets (No. 4), could be motivated to chase Davis.

The problem for the Lakers in starting a rebuild is the 2024 first-round pick the team owes to the New Orleans Pelicans (for the 2019 Davis trade). That selection can be delayed by New Orleans until 2025.

If L.A. bottomed out after losing James and Davis, the Pelicans would be the beneficiary in the draft. That may incentivize the Lakers to find more ready-to-win talent in return (or hold Davis outright).

Suffice it to say; it would take a significant offer for the Lakers to let go of Davis.

The most likely path has James and Davis back next season, with the Lakers attempting to maintain continuity. The team will try to address some of the flaws Denver exposed, but the immediate approach assumes James won't retire—though that's a very big "if" that needs clarity before the draft and free agency.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.