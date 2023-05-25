NFL Coaches on Hot Seat Before 2023 Season Starts

2 of 6

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's been nearly three decades since the Dallas Cowboys last competed in an NFC Championship Game. That is an excruciatingly long time to go without even earning a chance to compete in a Super Bowl, especially for an organization that dominated on the biggest stages in the 1990s.

The team may be doing well enough in the regular season to seem like contenders, but Dallas has been consistently outfoxed in the playoffs during the Mike McCarthy era.

The 59-year-old shook off a disappointing 6-10 first season with the Cowboys to post back-to-back 12-5 records in 2021-22. Despite those successful campaigns, Dallas has just a single playoff win to show for it—having beat up on a severely outmatched Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that limped into the playoffs with a losing record this past January—and was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers on both occasions.

It's difficult to pinpoint what exactly has gone wrong, as Dallas has been faring well in nearly every facet of the game during the regular season. It rated as both a top-five scoring offense and defense this past season and has stars across the roster, including a competent quarterback in Dak Prescott.

While Prescott may not be in the very upper echelon of NFL passers and has dealt with some injury woes over the past few years, he's also earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods and boasts a respectable 61-36 record across his seven seasons as a starter.

The Cowboys have crumpled when their season is on the line, though, which may be an indictment of McCarthy's game-planning and preparation. When comparing his regular-season numbers to his playoff stats, Prescott's completion percentage and yards per attempt have dipped while his interception rate has risen. The high-powered Cowboys offense, which averaged 27.5 points last year and a league-best 31.2 points in 2021, scored a combined 29 points across their two season-ending defeats to the Niners.

While McCarthy said he's in an "excellent spot" with Jerry Jones and claimed that the team owner wants to have him on the Dallas sidelines for as long as Tom Landry was—the Hall of Famer was at the reins of the organization for 29 years and won two Super Bowls and an NFL Championship—it's hard to envision a scenario in which he continues in his current role without at least getting to a conference championship game this year.