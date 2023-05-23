X

    Lakers Ridiculed by Fans for G4 Collapse as LeBron James, LAL Swept by Jokić, Nuggets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets claps as he is trailed by Jamal Murray (27) and Michael Porter Jr. (1) after teammate Aaron Gordon (50) engaged in an altercation with LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter of the Western Conference finals game 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    The Denver Nuggets certainly found a memorable way to clinch their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

    It seemed like the Los Angeles Lakers were going to cruise to a straightforward win behind LeBron James' dominance when they built a 15-point halftime lead, but Denver came roaring back for a 113-111 victory at Crypto.com Arena to complete the Western Conference Finals sweep.

    The game was tied in the final minute when Nikola Jokić scored what proved to be the series-winning basket on a drive. James missed twice on the Lakers' ensuing possessions, and Denver immediately shifted into celebration mode.

    Jokić was brilliant with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists and passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in a single playoffs with eight. As for his superstar counterpart, James appeared to run out of some steam after scoring 31 points in the first half but still finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a vintage showing.

    Yet social media has plenty of criticism for the Lakers for blowing such a commanding advantage as the supporting cast wasted such a memorable start from the King:

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    I assume LeBron is coming back but if he's not that would be a tough sequence to retire on.

    Lakers Ridiculed by Fans for G4 Collapse as LeBron James, LAL Swept by Jokić, Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    NONBRONS SOMEBODY DO SOMETHING

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NUGGETS TAKE THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE GAME 😱 <a href="https://t.co/ykVEsC3wge">pic.twitter.com/ykVEsC3wge</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Disgusting start to the second half by the Lakers. Sloppy. Missing layups. Not getting the ball to LeBron is inexcusable. Where's AD? The Nuggets are playing at a high level and turned up the intensity on defense but the Lakers also are just not executing simple stuff.

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    The Los Angeles Lakers completely abandoned what worked for them in the first half. Give the ball to LeBron James in the post and let him work.<br><br>They deserve to blow this, at the moment.

    Big DAVE @BawlSports

    Man the Nuggets got rid of that lead like it wasn't nothing

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    the lakers need lebron to go back to god mode lebron which is probably not what he envisioned when he did that for 24 minutes and got them a 15 point lead

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The Lakers' halftime lead: <a href="https://t.co/mXnuxclzo9">pic.twitter.com/mXnuxclzo9</a>

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Felt like Denver erased that lead in 22.5 seconds.

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    lakers fans chanting "we want mozgov" <a href="https://t.co/4WthwEcygX">https://t.co/4WthwEcygX</a>

    CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable @cjzero

    I was told Mo Bamba was back and would be a difference maker

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Lakers bettors in the first half vs. Lakers bettors in the second half <a href="https://t.co/LKPJA0SW7p">pic.twitter.com/LKPJA0SW7p</a>

    Law Murray ❎️ @LawMurrayTheNU

    Bron took a 9 minute break from scoring and the Nuggets turned the whole game

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    I've given AD a lot of praise this postseason but this has been a really sad showing tonight.

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    bron just forced a shot clock violation, and he's limping. just can't overstate his performance. if literally anyone else had showed up…

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    This is basically LeBron v. Nuggets.

    It looked like James was not about to get swept out of the gates.

    He poured in 21 points in the first quarter alone—three of which came from a pass that accidentally went in—and aggressively posted up and attacked the basket all while finally finding his touch from deep for the first time in the series.

    He even got into a scuffle with Aaron Gordon and finished one of the most dominant halves of his career with an astounding 31 points while making it clear his team wasn't going down without a fight.

    And then the third quarter happened.

    Denver turned a 15-point deficit into a five-point lead heading into the fourth with a 36-16 spurt. James may have been dealing with some fatigue, but his teammates also didn't seize the opportunity to provide some much-needed support all while that is exactly what Gordon and Jamal Murray did for Jokić on the other side.

    James still did what he could, including notably drawing back-to-back charges on Jokić in the fourth quarter to put the Nuggets star in foul trouble, but it wasn't enough to stop Denver's comeback.

    Now the Nuggets will wait for the winner on the Eastern Conference's side where the Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-0.