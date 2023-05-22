Levi's Stadium, Home of San Francisco 49ers, to Host Super Bowl 60 in 2026

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Few teams in NFL history are as associated with Super Bowl success as the San Francisco 49ers, and the iconic franchise will take center stage once again for Super Bowl LX in 2026 even if it isn't playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

That is because the NFL announced Monday that the Super Bowl will take place at Levi's Stadium in 2026:

It has already been revealed that Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 will take place in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans.

The 2026 game will not be the first time Levi's Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl.

It was also the site of Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Pass-rusher Von Miller was named MVP, and the game was the final one of Peyton Manning's legendary career.

The Super Bowl is traditionally held in cities with warmer climates, and this will be the 14th time the state of California has hosted the event. Only Florida has hosted the Super Bowl more times (17).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams played the Super Bowl in their home stadium in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. San Francisco will look to maintain something of a recent trend of NFC teams playing on their home field when they host the event.

It wouldn't be a shocking development since the 49ers are traditionally one of the strongest teams in the league.

In addition to their five Lombardi Trophies and seven Super Bowl appearances, they have reached three of the last four NFC Championship Games. The rosters could look completely different by the time the 2026 game arrives, but San Francisco has trended in the right direction of late.

Perhaps it will both participate in and host the sport's biggest game of the year in 2026.