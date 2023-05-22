DeAndre Hopkins Talks Ravens Trade Rumors, Praises Lamar Jackson as '1 of the Greats'

Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rumors have been flying for much of the offseason that Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins is on the trade market.

And if he does get moved, Hopkins wouldn't mind playing with Lamar Jackson, as he told the I Am Athlete podcast (52-minute mark):

"I love Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson's one of my favorite athletes since I've been watching sports. I'm a sports fan, so I was watching Lamar when he played Clemson ... and I was like, 'Who is this kid?' I've been a fan of Lamar for a long time. Obviously, he's one of the greats. I would be lying to sit here and say it wouldn't be an honor one day, if my career allows me to play that long, to play with a great guy and a great quarterback like Lamar."

