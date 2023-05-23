Re-Grading the 6 Most Impactful NFL Trades of the Last 10 Years

Re-Grading the 6 Most Impactful NFL Trades of the Last 10 YearsMay 23, 2023
The NFL may not be known for the frequency in which top players are moved—trades involving draft picks are much more common—but the league has seen its fair share of landscape-shifting deals occur. These superstar transactions have become a bit more common in recent years, with several big-name Pro Bowlers exchanging hands over the last decade.
While there have been plenty trades in the NFL involving big names and/or lofty draft picks, not all of them have had a tangible impact on the league's power structure. Only a handful of deals have truly moved the needle over the last decade,
Based on how these transactions altered a team's fortune—such as playoff success and titles or lack thereof—here's a look back and re-grades for the most significant trades of the past decade.
6. Eagles Acquire A.J. Brown from Titans in 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles have been no stranger to draft-day trades under Howie Roseman. The general manager works the phones relentlessly during these events and may have pulled off one of his most impactful deals in today's NFL when he acquired star wideout A.J. Brown on opening night of the 2022 draft.
Brown was coming off an impressive three-year run with the Tennessee Titans when he was dealt to the City of Brotherly Love. The 2019 second-round pick burst onto the scene with back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns to open his NFL career and scored a whopping 19 touchdowns in that span. While he regressed slightly in 2021, Brown was still in line for a major extension as he prepared for his fourth professional season.
When Brown— who stated his desires to stay in Tennessee but didn't want to accept a below-market deal—he was shipped off to the Eagles in exchange for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall picks in 2022. The 24-year-old agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension immediately after landing with Philadelphia.
Brown's presence was immediately felt in an Eagles receiving corps that had been amongst the league's weakest in the years leading up to his arrival. Brown joined forces with fellow wideout DeVonta Smith—the team's first-round pick in 2021—and rising star quarterback Jalen Hurts to have his best season yet, tallying up career highs in receptions (88), targets (145), yardage (1,496) and touchdowns (11) on the way to his first All-Pro nod.
The Eagles also made their first NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl appearances since winning it all during the 2017 season, with Brown helping lead one of the league's most explosive offenses.
Tennessee used the No. 18 pick to secure Brown's replacement in the form of Treylon Burks. Unfortunately for the Titans, Burks didn't get off to the same fast start as his predecessor. The Arkansas product finished his rookie year with a meager 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown. While Burks isn't a bust yet, he'll need to show some significant sophomore improvements for Tennessee not to regret this decision.
Eagles Grade: A
Titans Grade: C
5. Chiefs Acquire Orlando Brown Jr. from Ravens in 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Super Bowl LV with hopes of becoming the league's first back-to-back champs since the 2004-05 New England Patriots. They were quickly dashed by pitiful offensive line play in a blowout defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City's brass came away from that humbling defeat knowing it had to reinforce the o-line to avoid being exposed again in the coming seasons.
While the Baltimore Ravens demanded hefty compensation for Orlando Brown Jr., the Chiefs were eager to meet those demands to acquire the rising star. After Kansas City shipped over first, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in exchange for Brown plus second- and sixth-round selections, Brown quickly proved he could be a franchise-caliber left tackle for his new club. Despite starting his career on the other side of the trenches, Brown earned a 75.4 PFF grade and allowed just four sacks during the 2021 campaign. While Kansas City couldn't make a third straight Super Bowl trip that year, Brown stuck with the Chiefs on a franchise tag for 2022 and had another strong showing that would result in his first ring.
Brown finished the regular season having earned a respectable 75.8 PFF grade and conceded four sacks across 1,133 snaps. He was an instrumental part of an offensive line that PFF graded as the league's fourth-best last year, one that elevated Mahomes back to an MVP award despite the offense parting ways with its most prolific receiver in Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs QB wasn't sacked a single time in the Super Bowl despite facing an elite Philadelphia Eagles defense that had recorded an eye-popping 70 sacks during the regular season, the third-most in league history.
While Super Bowl LVII would mark Brown's last contest in a Chiefs uniform—the Cincinnati Bengals gave him the big money, long-term deal he had been seeking—his impact won't soon be forgotten. Kansas City also landed another key contributor in Nick Bolton with the No. 58 pick it received in this deal.
Baltimore's returns have been much more modest. The two most notable players that the club added were 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh—who has eight sacks across his first two seasons and could still develop into a quality piece—and third-rounder Ben Cleveland, who has only seen sporadic action at the guard position since being drafted.
Although Brown is no longer with the Chiefs, the title he helped win was certainly worth it and the trade's legacy will live on with Bolton under contract through 2024.
Chiefs Grade: A
Ravens Grade: C-
4. Ravens Acquire 2018 No. 32 Overall Pick from Eagles
The Baltimore Ravens made one of the wisest draft-day moves in recent history when they acquired the last of the Day 1 picks in 2018. The club, which had already utilized its own first-rounder to get tight end Hayden Hurst at No. 25 overall, flipped the Nos. 52 and 125 picks that year—as well as a 2019 second-rounder—to the Philadelphia Eagles for Nos. 32 and 132. With his final Round 1 selection as the club's general manager, renowned general manager Ozzie Newsome decided to tap Lamar Jackson as Baltimore's future franchise quarterback.
It didn't take long for Jackson to make his mark on the league. After relieving an injured Joe Flacco midway through the 2018 campaign, the rookie quarterback guided the Ravens to a 6-1 record in his seven starts. While his numbers didn't jump off the page, he took a leap the following season. Jackson went on to earn NFL MVP honors for his brilliant work in 2019, a year in which he went 13-2 in his 15 starts while throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushing 176 times for 1,206 yards and seven scores.
Although Jackson hasn't found much playoff success since he was handed the keys to Baltimore's offense, he has helped take the team there on four occasions. He won his lone postseason start in 2020, but wasn't able to build on that due to injuries that cut both his 2021 and 2022 seasons short. Despite that, Jackson will get more opportunities to win a title in Baltimore over the next four years after the two sides recently agreed to a blockbuster extension.
While the Eagles may have once regretted trading down after floundering through some lean years without a quarterback of Jackson's caliber, the team did get some useful pieces in return. 2018 second-rounder Miles Sanders became the team's lead back until his departure this offseason and Dallas Goedert—the tight end who the team traded up for using Baltimore's No. 52 pick and their own No. 169—has flourished as an instrumental part of the offense. Avonte Maddox, the No. 125 pick in 2018, has also been a fixture in the secondary since his rookie campaign.
Jackson's impact on the Ravens has certainly been more noticeable, but the Eagles didn't fare too poorly in this deal either, making this one relatively close to an even for both sides.
Ravens Grade: A
Eagles Grade: B
3. Broncos Acquire Russell Wilson from Seahawks in 2022
The Seattle Seahawks seemed to be embracing a full-blown rebuild when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The team let the nine-time Pro Bowler go in exchange for a package that contained three players—Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris—and a slew of picks, including first- and second-rounders in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts.
With no heir-apparent to Wilson on the roster, the Seahawks looked like a non-factor while the Broncos were poised to make a run coming out of the highly competitive AFC West. Looks can be deceiving, however, as the eventual performances of both teams strayed far off the projected mark.
Seattle ended up having a worthy successor to Wilson already on their payroll. Geno Smith outdueled Lock to earn his first full-time starting role since 2014 and made the absolute most of his second chance. The 32-year-old emerged as a Pro Bowler himself, completing an impressive 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He guided the Seahawks to a solid 9-8 record that resulted in one of the more unexpected playoff berths in recent memory.
Wilson struggled to match the hype that surrounded him in the Mile High City. There was speculation that the team had hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach as part of a plan to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver, but when the back-to-back MVP elected to remain with the Green Bay Packers, it left Wilson as the backup plan. The quarterback was clearly not a fit in Hackett's system, an issue that became readily apparent as the Broncos anemic offense never came to life. The team ultimately finished dead-last in scoring while averaging fewer than 17 points per game last season.
The ramifications from this trade will continue to plague the Broncos over the next few years. The team was only able to make five selections in the 2023 draft, leaving sparse reinforcements for new head coach Sean Payton to work with. While Wilson could still turn his career around in a new system, the clock is ticking on the handsomely-compensated 34-year-old.
The Seahawks are already reaping the rewards from the bevvy of picks they received. The team used Denver's selections in 2022 to unearth a 17-game starter at offensive tackle in Charles Cross and a rotational outside linebacker in Boye Mafe. Last month, Seattle added perhaps the best cornerback in the class with the selection of Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall and reinforced the edge with Derick Hall at No. 37. All four players are likely to be key contributors to a squad hoping to build on a playoff appearance in 2023.
Seahawks grade: A+
Broncos grade: D+
2. Rams Acquire Matthew Stafford From Lions in 2021
The Los Angeles Rams made the bold decision to go all-in for a championship ahead of the 2021 season. The veteran-laden roster was chock-full of talent, but there were doubts that Jared Goff—the No. 1 overall pick in 2016—could lead this team to a title after he already came up short in Super Bowl LII. Rather than risk running it back with the inconsistent passer, L.A.'s brass decided to mortgage the future by shipping Goff plus a trio of premium draft picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford.
The Rams couldn't have envisioned a better first season for Stafford. He hit the ground running on the way to his best regular season statistical output in a decade. The veteran quickly established immense chemistry with Los Angeles' receiving corps. His presence enabled Cooper Kupp to make the leap to a bona fide superstar, one who notched a historic Triple Crown in his first year playing with the veteran quarterback.
After vanquishing a pair of divisional rivals and outdueling both Tom Brady and Joe Burrow during the 2021 playoffs, Stafford would claim the first and thus far only ring of his career. It was just the second Lombardi Trophy in Rams history and first since the Greatest Show on Turf era back in 1999.
While this trade did result in a title, the loss of draft capital and heavy financial burden has already begun showing ill-effects. Los Angeles lacked the depth to overcome a litany of injuries last year—Stafford himself managed to suit up for just nine contests and looked like a shell of the player he was the previous season—and finished with fewer wins any defending champion in league history.
Initially seeming like big losers in the trade, the Lions may have the pieces in place for sustained success largely thanks to the return they received for Stafford. They cashed in the last of the chips they received for their longtime quarterback last month, with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta joining Goff and 2022 draftees Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jameson Williams and Josh Paschal to complete the haul.
There's now plenty of buzz around Detroit following its impressive midseason turnaround last year. The club is a trendy pick to reach the playoffs and appears on the cusp of becoming a consistent contender, while the Rams may have to slog through another tough campaign. Los Angeles is still the winner of this deal as of right now, but the Lions making a couple of deep postseason runs or claiming a Super Bowl victory in the next few years could flip the script.
Rams grade: A
Lions grade: B+
1. Chiefs Acquire 2017 No. 10 Overall Pick from Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs forever changed their fortunes with this masterfully executed trade up in the 2017 NFL draft. Originally picking at No. 27 overall that year, Kansas City identified Patrick Mahomes as a potential franchise quarterback and decided to make a huge leap up to secure him.
Although it took swapping first-rounders and adding in a 2017 third-rounder and 2018 first-rounder to convince the Buffalo Bills to slide down the board, it's a move the Chiefs should have zero regrets about making. Mahomes has not only earned a pair of MVP awards in the first half-decade of his career, but also guided his club to a pair of Super Bowl titles. Considering Kansas City hadn't claimed a championship since Super Bowl IV in 1969 before winning it all in Mahomes' third season, it's safe to say that no player has ever put their stamp on this organization the way this quarterback already has.
The Bills did get some quality pieces out of this deal as well, but none have had anywhere near the same type of franchise-altering effect that Mahomes could have had for the club. 2017 first-rounder Tre'Davious White and 2018 first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds each earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods early in their careers, but the latter departed in free agency and left White as the only asset remaining on Buffalo's roster from this deal.
It's safe to say that Kansas City won this trade by any metric you could look at. The move will continue paying dividends for the Chiefs in the coming years and may only look worse for the Bills if Josh Allen isn't able to lead this squad to a title before his time in Buffalo is at an end.
Chiefs grade: A+
Bills grade: C