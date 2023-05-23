Re-Grading the 6 Most Impactful NFL Trades of the Last 10 Years

4 of 6

The Seattle Seahawks seemed to be embracing a full-blown rebuild when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The team let the nine-time Pro Bowler go in exchange for a package that contained three players—Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris—and a slew of picks, including first- and second-rounders in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

With no heir-apparent to Wilson on the roster, the Seahawks looked like a non-factor while the Broncos were poised to make a run coming out of the highly competitive AFC West. Looks can be deceiving, however, as the eventual performances of both teams strayed far off the projected mark.

Seattle ended up having a worthy successor to Wilson already on their payroll. Geno Smith outdueled Lock to earn his first full-time starting role since 2014 and made the absolute most of his second chance. The 32-year-old emerged as a Pro Bowler himself, completing an impressive 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He guided the Seahawks to a solid 9-8 record that resulted in one of the more unexpected playoff berths in recent memory.

Wilson struggled to match the hype that surrounded him in the Mile High City. There was speculation that the team had hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach as part of a plan to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver, but when the back-to-back MVP elected to remain with the Green Bay Packers, it left Wilson as the backup plan. The quarterback was clearly not a fit in Hackett's system, an issue that became readily apparent as the Broncos anemic offense never came to life. The team ultimately finished dead-last in scoring while averaging fewer than 17 points per game last season.

The ramifications from this trade will continue to plague the Broncos over the next few years. The team was only able to make five selections in the 2023 draft, leaving sparse reinforcements for new head coach Sean Payton to work with. While Wilson could still turn his career around in a new system, the clock is ticking on the handsomely-compensated 34-year-old.

The Seahawks are already reaping the rewards from the bevvy of picks they received. The team used Denver's selections in 2022 to unearth a 17-game starter at offensive tackle in Charles Cross and a rotational outside linebacker in Boye Mafe. Last month, Seattle added perhaps the best cornerback in the class with the selection of Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall and reinforced the edge with Derick Hall at No. 37. All four players are likely to be key contributors to a squad hoping to build on a playoff appearance in 2023.

Seahawks grade: A+

Broncos grade: D+