Ranking NFL's Top 5 Sleeper Teams for 2023 Season

The Carolina Panthers may have finished the 2022 campaign on a high note—winning five of their last eight games under interim head coach Steve Wilks—but the organization still made some major changes this offseason after it failed to reach the playoffs for the fifth straight year. None was more impactful than a trade up to the top of the 2023 draft, a move that allowed the Panthers to secure a franchise quarterback prospect in Bryce Young.

After churning through a revolving door of ineffective signal-callers following Cam Newton's departure in 2019—Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all saw at least five starts apiece last year alone—there will finally be some stability at the most important position. Young is coming off a sterling collegiate career at Alabama, one in which he led the Crimson Tide to 23 wins in his 27 starts while throwing for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against a mere 12 interceptions. While he may be one of the smaller quarterbacks in the league at 5'10", 204 pounds, he oozes the type of talent and intangibles that make him a favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Although it cost the Panthers dearly to move up from No. 9 overall—the total price paid was first- and second-rounders in both 2023 and 2024 plus wideout D.J. Moore—the move has the club positioned for both instant and sustained success. The team signed several veteran free agents to support its young passer, a group that includes running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and wideouts DJ Chark and Adam Thielen. Carolina also utilized a second-round pick to bring in receiver Jonathan Mingo, a prospect it can develop in tandem with Young.

The Panthers returned many of their key defensive contributors, but there will be a few new faces in the mix. DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle are reinforcing a defensive line that allowed over 2,000 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground last year. Von Bell is a welcome addition to a secondary that gave up 227.5 passing yards per game and allowed 25 touchdowns while only recording a pedestrian 10 interceptions.

The pieces are in place for Carolina to compete in a wide-open NFC South race this coming season. If the No. 1 overall pick is as good as advertised, the Panthers could make the first of many playoff appearances with Young under center.