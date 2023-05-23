Ranking NFL's Top 5 Sleeper Teams for 2023 Season

Ranking NFL's Top 5 Sleeper Teams for 2023 SeasonMay 23, 2023
Parity in the NFL has led to plenty of under-the-radar teams making a surprise surge from the league's basement to the playoffs in the span of a year. There's plenty of recent examples, with squads like the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars going from losing a vast majority of their games in 2021 to winning postseason contests in 2022. The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals even improved from selecting at No. 5 overall to nearly winning a Super Bowl within the span of a calendar year.
There's a high likelihood that more teams will follow suit and make some stunningly quick turnarounds during the upcoming campaign. There are several candidates that stand out due to their strong chances of reaching the playoffs after missing the field entirely this past season.
Based on factors like roster construction—including the projected contributions from rookies and free-agent acquisitions—the expected development of younger players and the strength of their coaching staffs, here are the five best sleeper teams to keep an eye on in 2023.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers may have finished the 2022 campaign on a high note—winning five of their last eight games under interim head coach Steve Wilks—but the organization still made some major changes this offseason after it failed to reach the playoffs for the fifth straight year. None was more impactful than a trade up to the top of the 2023 draft, a move that allowed the Panthers to secure a franchise quarterback prospect in Bryce Young.
After churning through a revolving door of ineffective signal-callers following Cam Newton's departure in 2019—Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all saw at least five starts apiece last year alone—there will finally be some stability at the most important position. Young is coming off a sterling collegiate career at Alabama, one in which he led the Crimson Tide to 23 wins in his 27 starts while throwing for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against a mere 12 interceptions. While he may be one of the smaller quarterbacks in the league at 5'10", 204 pounds, he oozes the type of talent and intangibles that make him a favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Although it cost the Panthers dearly to move up from No. 9 overall—the total price paid was first- and second-rounders in both 2023 and 2024 plus wideout D.J. Moore—the move has the club positioned for both instant and sustained success. The team signed several veteran free agents to support its young passer, a group that includes running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and wideouts DJ Chark and Adam Thielen. Carolina also utilized a second-round pick to bring in receiver Jonathan Mingo, a prospect it can develop in tandem with Young.
The Panthers returned many of their key defensive contributors, but there will be a few new faces in the mix. DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle are reinforcing a defensive line that allowed over 2,000 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground last year. Von Bell is a welcome addition to a secondary that gave up 227.5 passing yards per game and allowed 25 touchdowns while only recording a pedestrian 10 interceptions.
The pieces are in place for Carolina to compete in a wide-open NFC South race this coming season. If the No. 1 overall pick is as good as advertised, the Panthers could make the first of many playoff appearances with Young under center.
4. Denver Broncos
Few teams had as lofty of expectations for their 2022 seasons as the Denver Broncos did. Largely thanks to a headline-grabbing deal for star quarterback Russell Wilson, the club went into the year hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since it won a championship at the conclusion of the 2015 campaign. Those title dreams were quickly dashed when the team got off to a rocky start under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and only got worse as the season dragged on.
Despite the abysmal 5-12 campaign, there is reason to believe Denver can orchestrate a quick turnaround. Hackett was let go after the former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator oversaw a unit that ranked dead last in points per game. He was replaced by arguably the top available head coaching candidate in Sean Payton, who brings a championship pedigree and a history of winning with him to the Mile High City.
On the field, the biggest changes to Denver's roster came in the offensive trenches. The team handed out a pair of big contracts to Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, two players who should make a massive impact for a team that gave up a league-worst 63 sacks last year. These free-agent signings immediately make the Broncos a much more formidable foe in 2023.
Although Denver only made five selections in the most recent draft, it should have at least a couple of contributors come out of that group. Second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. adds much-needed depth to an injury-prone receiving corps, while fellow Day 2 picks Drew Sanders and Riley Moss reinforce the linebackers room and secondary, respectively.
The success of the 2023 Broncos will largely rest on Payton's ability to maximize the talents of this roster and install a scheme that works for these players. If he's able to accomplish this, he could have a similar impact to the one that Doug Pederson had on last year's Jacksonville Jaguars, guiding them to a playoff win just a year after the team hit rock bottom under Urban Meyer.
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns may not have made too many splashes this offseason, but they certainly shouldn't be discounted as a contender. The team spent the last two years constructing a roster that is chock-full of talent and looks ready to compete with the league's best.
With Deshaun Watson finally taking over the starting quarterback role on a full-time basis, the Browns should have little issue improving upon an offense that already rated in the top-half of the league last year. The three-time Pro Bowler has a capable supporting cast that features a bona fide star running back in Nick Chubb—coming off his best season as a pro—and a solid pass-catching corps led by veteran receiver Amari Cooper. The Browns installed some much-needed upgrades to Watson's arsenal by trading for speedster Elijah Moore and drafting a big body in Cedrick Wilson.
Cleveland's defense already featured some elite talent, including a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Myles Garrett, and got even better thanks to a recent trade for Za'Darius Smith. Smith elevates the Browns to one of the very best edge-rushing units the NFL has to offer and will make the team a nightmare for opposing signal-callers to deal with. Don't forget this club also came to terms with impact veterans like Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill, too, and both project to play key roles in 2023.
While injuries or inconsistent performances from stars like Watson could sink this club's playoff chances, the Browns have what it takes to make a leap and could surprise as a real contender in 2023.
2. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions frenzied attempt to cap off one of the league's most impressive turnarounds in recent memory came up just short of a playoff berth last year, but this team is poised for a breakout in 2023. The Lions loaded up on talent to fill holes on both sides of the ball and now have a great chance to finally snap a 31-season streak without a postseason victory.
While Detroit's brass may have raised eyebrows amongst draft experts for some questionable usage of capital last month, the team came away with several contributors who seem to fit well in their scheme. Jahmyr Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick, was widely considered the second-best running back in the class and helps fills the void left by the departures of both D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. At No. 18 overall, Detroit landed an off-ball linebacker who not only tested off the charts, but also adds the type of invaluable leadership and intangibles that perfectly fit with the identity head coach Dan Campbell has instilled in this group. Day 2 selections Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch also figure to play big roles right away at the tight end and safety spot, respectively.
Rookies aren't the only notable additions to this Detroit roster. After the secondary was exploited relentlessly last year—this unit allowed the third-most passing yards per game in 2022—the Lions added pair of veteran outside corners in Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley plus a proven safety/nickel back in C.J. Gardner-Johnson. This overhaul shores up the weakest part of Detroit's up-and-coming defense, while the offense has both a new face with David Montgomery in the backfield and a returning one following Marvin Jones Jr.'s return after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It now remains to be seen if quarterback Jared Goff can build off a resurgent 2022 campaign. While the Lions did take out some insurance in the form of third-round pick Malik Hooker, the coaching staff has maintained Goff is their guy after he went 9-8 as a starter during a 4,438-yard, 29-touchdown campaign. If he can maintain a high level of play, Detroit should be a playoff team that few will want to face with their seasons on the line.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2022 season with concerns surrounding their quarterback position and if they could find a worthy successor to Ben Roethlisberger following the longtime signal-caller's retirement. While free-agent pickup Mitch Trubisky earned the first crack at replacing the two-time Super Bowl champion, first-round pick Kenny Pickett eventually emerged as a potential franchise passer.
Pickett's rookie numbers may not jump off the page—he completed 63 percent of his throws for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns against nine interceptions in 13 games—but he showed he's a capable of winning in the NFL by guiding the Steelers to seven victories in his first 12 starts. The Pitt product's rapid development helped Mike Tomlin avoid his first losing season since taking the head coaching reins back in 2007 and has the Steelers primed to be a dangerous team in 2023.
Pittsburgh has plenty of firepower surrounding its young quarterback. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren form a quality backfield platoon, while Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II and sophomore George Pickens represent a sturdy set of hands for Pickett to lean on. If third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth makes a leap, the Steelers could field one of the more dangerous aerial offenses in the league. The protection should be improved thanks to free-agent pickups Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in addition to first-round pick Broderick Jones, who figures to start at left tackle from the jump and should serve as an anchor in the offensive trenches for years to come.
The Steelers defense didn't see any major additions outside of second-round rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton, but this unit already looked sharp following a Week 9 bye last year. It improved from a bottom-eight group in terms of yards allowed during the first half of the campaign to ranking No. 5 in that category in the back half. If their first-year talents are as good as advertised and stars like like T.J. Watt can stay on the field, Pittsburgh will be in good shape defensively and a sleeper squad to watch in 2023.