WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from May 22

Credit: WWE.com.

The May 22 edition of Monday Night Raw was the final live stop before WWE Night of Champions. In a sold-out GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, the big stars were out.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar would be in the same arena, likely not to wait until Saturday to brawl.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens found themselves in the crosshairs of the top stables in wrestling. Before fighting The Bloodline again at WWE Night of Champions, they would need to find a partner to battle Imperium.

The most likely help would be Matt Riddle,. who has worked with them previously. Mustafa Ali also had a vested interest, set for a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at Night of Champions.



Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would sign the contract for their long-awaited match. We were also certain to hear from Seth "Freakin" Rollins ahead of his battle for the World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles.



This show was certain to be action-packed while featuring the top stars of the red brand.

