Fantasy Alert: Desmond Ridder Expects 'Explosive' Falcons Offense with Bijan, Stars

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons added to an exciting group of offensive playmakers when they selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is expecting the Falcons offense to be dangerous in 2023, as he said Monday on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football:

"As an offense, you look for explosive plays, and get 'em anyway you can, whether that's to Drake (London), whether that's to Kyle (Pitts), a guy like Jonnu (Smith), Mack Hollins, it doesn't matter. But then when you can just hand the ball off and give it to a guy like Tyler Allgeier or Bijan or C.P. (Cordarrelle Patterson) and let them go, it just makes my job a lot easier. So when they drafted Bijan, I just knew that this offense has something to be explosive. We're able to go out there, and whether it's the run game, pass game, play-action, doesn't matter, we think that we're gonna be pretty explosive."

A lot of that probably will come down to a few factors. The main one is whether Ridder is Atlanta's long-term answer at quarterback.

The 2022 third-round pick threw for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in four starts as a rookie, going 2-2 while completing 63.5 percent of his passes and taking nine sacks.

But there are other questions. Will the Falcons finally unleash tight end Kyle Pitts as the matchup nightmare he is, or will they continue to waste his talents? How will the backfield rotation play out with so many strong options? Can Drake London build on a strong rookie season and emerge as a true WR1?

Fantasy managers will be monitoring all of those questions closely. But none are bigger than Ridder's development. He holds the keys to Atlanta's potential success in 2023.