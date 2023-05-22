AEW: Fight Forever Video Game Reveals June 29 Release Date in New Kenny Omega Trailer

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling's long-awaited video game finally has a release date.

Kenny Omega announced AEW: Fight Forever will hit stores June 29 after nearly three years of development.

The arcade-style game is designed in a similar vein to the Nintendo 64 classic WWF No Mercy, with AEW even working with Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita, the director of that game.

"When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever," Omega said in a statement. "Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE's and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I'm confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike."

Monday's press release also detailed several features for the game:

Match Types: singles; tag team; 3-way; 4-way; ladder; casino battle royale; falls count anywhere; unsanctioned lights out; exploding barbed wire deathmatch

Career Mode

Customizations: custom wrestlers; custom move sets; custom entrances; custom teams; custom arenas

Online Multiplayer

There are set to be more than 50 playable characters upon the game's release, with more match types and wrestlers being added over time. It's expected this will not be a game released on a yearly basis similar to WWE's 2K series but something that has a long shelf life.

"Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It's going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I'm excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."

AEW: Fight Forever will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One.