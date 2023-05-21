NCAA Lacrosse Tournament 2023: Semifinal Bracket, Schedule After QF Results

Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Final Four is set.

Duke, Virginia, Notre Dame and Penn State will descend on Philadelphia and hope to leave as national champions. These results are not surprising, as the top three seeds all are still alive and joined by the fifth-seeded Nittany Lions.

None of the four finalists qualified for the Final Four last season, but that does not mean these aren't heavyweight contenders. Duke entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall team for a reason, claiming the ACC Conference Championship and defeating Virginia twice during the season. Notre Dame was able to hand the Blue Devils one of their two losses, and Penn State was the Big Ten regular season champion.

Here's a look at the day's results, followed by the upcoming Final Four schedule and recaps of the quarterfinal matchups.

Quarterfinal Results

No. 1 Duke 15, Michigan 8

No. 2 Virginia 17, No. 7 Georgetown 14

No. 3 Notre Dame 12, No. 6 Johns Hopkins 9

No. 5 Penn State 10, Army West Point 9

Final Four Matchups

Saturday, May 27: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Penn State 12:00 ET

Saturday, May 27: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame 2:30 ET

Monday, May 29: NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Game

To see the full bracket, visit the NCAA's official website.

Duke 15, Michigan 8

The Big Ten tournament champion was not an easy opponent for the Blue Devils, but a dominant second quarter and a consistent finish booked the team a trip to Philadelphia.

It was Brennan O'Neill's game, and he delivered. The junior attackmen scored six goals and added an assist, becoming the third player in program history to record at least a double hat trick in the NCAA Tournament.

Andrew McAdorey and Dyson Williams also added hat tricks in the victory.

Virginia 17, Georgetown 14

The Hoyas outshot the Cavaliers, but strong defense, solid goaltending and balanced scoring propelled Virginia to the National semi-finals.

Connor Shellenberger scored six goals while four other Cavaliers contributed at least two. Matthew Nunes made 14 saves in the cage.

Notre Dame 12, Johns Hopkins 9

Towards the end of the first half, the score was knotted at four. A three-goal barrage put the Fighting Irish up by three going into the stoppage and they never looked back, eventually settling into the 12-9 final score.

Notre Dame has been a consistent presence deep into the postseason during its program's history, but they are searching for their first national championship. A potential rematch of the 2014 final against Duke is on the table, but they have their work cut out for them in the Cavaliers.

Penn State 10, Army West Point 9

The Black Knights took down 2022 National Champion Maryland in the first round, but a late surge could not put them past the Nittany Lions.

TJ Malone netted four scores for Penn State while Matt Traynor contributed two. This is the second time in program history that the Nittany Lions have advanced to the National semi-final.