Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2023: Alex Palou Sets Pole Record, Full Sunday Times

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Alex Palou will sit on the pole for next Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

He bested Felix Rosenqvist, five-time pole-winner Scott Dixon, Santino Ferrucci, Rinus VeeKay and Pato O'Ward in the Fast Six qualifying round.

It was a record-setting day for Palou, though by the slimmest of margins:

"It's a tough race," Palou said. "We're going to enjoy for now the P1 in qualifying, celebrate with the boys and get ready for next week."

VeeKay qualified second, followed in order by Rosenqvist, Ferrucci, O'Ward and Dixon.

Earlier in the day, Graham Rahal was the odd man out in the last-row shootout, getting bumped out of the race by his teammate, Jack Harvey.

"I think it's no secret it's been a struggle," Harvey said after qualifying. "I'd even say the first two runs in qualifying weren't awesome. The hope was that all three of our cars could make it. I hate that it was us who bumped Graham out, but I'm grateful to be in the race. It's such a privilege to be able to do this in the first place. The stress of bump day is absolutely real but it doesn't change my love of this place."

A disappointed and emotional Rahal acknowledged that he and his team "weren't good enough."

"This place, it doesn't come easy. It doesn't just happen. ... We were the slowest of our cars—just on pure pace—all week. Unfortunately that happens. But you've got to be positive, you've got to be humble and gracious in victory and defeat. There's next year."

The Indianapolis 500 will be held on next Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.