MLB Rumors: Rays Purchase Eyed by Tampa's Dan Doyle Jr; Other Groups Eye Relocation

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Potential ownership groups are reportedly swarming around the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the Rays have drawn interest from local businessman Dan Doyle Jr., who would keep the franchise in Tampa, and other groups that would seek to relocate the franchise.

It's unclear if current owner Stuart Sternberg wants to sell. The Athletic report indicated the "primary focus" of Sternberg is to land a $1.2 billion stadium in St. Petersburg or Tampa. Sternberg has been seeking out investors for that project.

The Rays' lease at Tropicana Field, one of baseball's worst stadiums, ends in 2027. Both Major League Baseball and the current ownership group likely want a firm plan in place well before then, as the Rays continue to lag near the bottom of the sport in attendance despite being consistently competitive.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has said MLB will not explore expansion until the Rays and Oakland Athletics have their stadium situations sorted. The Athletics are seemingly on the precipice of a move to Las Vegas, but the two parties are still attempting to work out the finer details.

Las Vegas has been suggested as one of the prime cities for MLB expansion, so the A's making a move to Nevada would rule that out.

Should the Rays find a buyer to move the franchise, Montreal could be the most logical destination. MLB thwarted an innovative plan last year that would have seen the Rays split their home schedule between Tampa and Montreal. Moving the franchise to Canada full time could wind up being the best solution for all parties involved.

The Rays declined to comment on the status of any potential sale talks. The Athletic's attempts to get in contact with Doyle were unsuccessful.