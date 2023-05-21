Shakur Stevenson: Devin Haney 'Scared,' 'Not on My Level'; Champ Lost to Lomachenko

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson has his sights set on Devin Haney.

Stevenson called out the undisputed lightweight champion Saturday night after Haney's unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, saying he came away unimpressed by the victory.

"Lomachenko should be undisputed champion. He won. He won that fight," Stevenson said. "He landed the cleaner punches, he landed the cleaner shots on Dev. He pushed the pace. ... Let's make [a fight vs. Haney] happen. I think that should happen next. I think Devin's not on my level and I'ma show it."

Stevenson accused Haney and his team of ducking him after the fight, saying they "got a little scared."

The 25-year-old is undefeated in 20 professional fights, with his most recent win being a sixth-round TKO of Shuichiro Yoshino in April. The bout marked a transition to lightweight for the two-division champion, with Stevenson having held titles at featherweight and super featherweight.

Haney moved to 30-0 in a controversial unanimous decision win over Lomachenko. The vast majority of the crowd seemed to favor Loma, particularly after the veteran put together excellent showings in the late rounds of an otherwise sleepy fight.

Stevenson clearly felt the same way and is seemingly looking to capitalize on the moment to make his mark in the lightweight division.