Shemy Schembechler, Bo's Son, Resigns from Michigan CFB Role over Social Media Posts

Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler has resigned as Michigan's assistant director of recruiting just three days after being hired, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel announced Saturday.

The news comes after racist and insensitive posts were found on Schembechler's social media feed.

Harbaugh and Manuel said in a joint statement, via Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News:

"Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community.

"Michigan athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Schembechler, the son of longtime Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler, had announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would be joining the Michigan staff in 2023, writing that he was "beyond honored to return home" to Ann Arbor, where his father coached from 1969 to 1990.

Following the announcement, Schembechler's insensitive posts quickly came to light. His Twitter account had multiple offensive posts and "likes," including a number that suggested "slavery and Jim Crow were a positive to strengthen Black individuals and families," according to Chengelis.

Schembechler's posts were brought to the attention of Harbaugh and Manuel on Friday, according to Chengelis. After scrubbing his timeline of retweets and "likes," Schembechler's Twitter account was deleted by Saturday night.

Schembechler spent 25 years as an NFL scout, spending time with the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. He was reportedly fired by Las Vegas in February.