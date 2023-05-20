Preakness 2023: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The second leg of the 2023 Triple Crown is over. National Treasure won it, as jockey John Velazquez claimed his first victory at the Preakness Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure jumped to the front early and fended off a late surge by Blazing Sevens to win by the narrowest of margins. Mage, the reigning Kentucky Derby winner, was caught in traffic early but managed to finish a respectable third.

Racing fans will have to wait at least another year to see a contender for the fabled Triple Crown.



Final Preakness 2023 Results and Prize Money

1. National Treasure - $900,000

2. Blazing Sevens - $300,000

3. Mage - $165,000

4. Red Route One - $90,000

5. Chase the Chaos - $45,000

6. Perform



7. Coffeewithchris

Scratched - First Mission



2023 Preakness $2 Payouts (Win, Place, Show)



1. National Treasure: $7.80, $4, $2.60



2. Blazing Sevens: $5, $2.80



3. Mage: $2.40



Unlike last year, the Kentucky Derby winner had a chance to extend the streak through the first two legs of the Triple Crown. The team of last year's winner, Rich Strike, opted not to run in the Preakness and instead focus on the Belmont Stakes.



Mage's third-place finish might take a little luster out of this year's Belmont (June 10) but takes nothing away from the thrilling victory of National Treasure.

National Treasure won his maiden race last September but hadn't notched a victory since and was coming off a fourth-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby. National Treasure failed to earn enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.



However, Velazquez steered the colt masterfully down the final stretch to hold off Blazing Sevens.



It was a near-photo finish at Pimlico and a historic victory for Velazquez. The 51-year-old finally added the Preakness to his Hall of Fame resume, one that includes three wins at the Kentucky Derby and one at the Belmont.

“It means the world. For … the success that I had in other races, not having one of this one was definitely missing, so very special to have it,” Velazquez said during the NBC post-race broadcast.



It was the eighth Preakness win for Baffert, a victory that came hours after one of his horses, Havnameltdown, was euthanized following a non-operable leg injury.

"This business is twists and turns, the ups and downs," Baffert said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "And then, to win, this—losing that horse today really hurt. ... It's been a very emotional day."

National Treasures' win didn't come as a total surprise, as the horse was among the morning-line favorites at 3-1, according to Preakness.com. The unknown now is whether Baffert and his team will try to earn a victory at Belmont Park, and how that race's field shapes up.

