Raiders' Davante Adams Names CeeDee Lamb, Calvin Ridley, Diggs in List of Top NFL WRs

Davante Adams is a fan of plenty of wide receivers.

The Las Vegas Raiders star was asked about his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL during an interview with Brandon Marshall for the I Am Athlete podcast and proceeded to list more than five, including himself:

1. Davante Adams

2a. Justin Jefferson

2b. Tyreek Hill

3. Stefon Diggs

4. Calvin Ridley

5a. Mike Evans

5b. CeeDee Lamb

Adams also gave a shout out to Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Hopkins and admitted he couldn't contain his list to just five names.

While there is no arguing with the talent of all the pass-catchers he mentioned, seeing Ridley and Lamb in particular over names such as A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen and others might be surprising to some.

That is especially true since Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season and played just five games during the 2021 campaign, meaning he might be off the radar for some fans. However, Adams clearly believes the Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker is in line for an excellent season with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball.

Ridley was excellent in 2020 with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns on the Atlanta Falcons and will be surrounded by playoff-caliber talent in Jacksonville. He likely won't face too many double teams and could surpass the 1,000-yard mark again now that he has returned.

As for Lamb, Adams said the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver reminds him of himself.

That is high praise considering the Raiders star is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with more than 1,300 receiving yards in four of the last five seasons. He finished the 2022 campaign—his first away from the Las Vegas Raiders—with 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns.

"I can't say that anybody is better than me at my position in the league," he said when talking about putting himself at No. 1.

It's hard to argue with that confidence given the production.