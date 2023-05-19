Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2023: Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish

The Washington Post

It was an exhilarating finish in the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as Taxed, who entered the race with 11-1 odds, caught Hoosier Philly from behind and pulled away.

Leading up to Saturday's 148th Preakness Stakes, the Black-Eyed Susan is one the most anticipated filly races on the calendar. And for most of the 1 1/8 miles, Hoosier Philly looked like the best horse on the track.

She led the vast majority of the race, going to the front of the pack early on, but Taxed made her move toward the top of the stretch and ran down Hoosier Philly for the win.

It was Taxed's first win in five starts and it came in one of the higher-profile races of the year. She was claimed by trainer Randy Morse for $50,000 in November and had previously placed in two earlier stakes, including the Fantasy Stakes last month.

A huge 3-5 favorite going into the race, Faiza, who was previously unbeaten in her first five races, finished third after trailing close behind Hoosier Philly going into the stretch before also getting bested by Taxed.

Taxed ended up winning by an impressive 3 3/4 lengths with a 1:49.35 finish time and made sure to treat herself following her incredible run.

Here's some more key information following the race.

Payouts and Finish Order.

1. Taxed, Win: $24, Place: $8.80, Show: $4.00

2. Hoosier Filly, Place: $7.80, Show: $4.20

3. Faiza, Show: $2.20

4. Balpool

5. Merlazza

Info via HorseRacingNation