Attorney: NFL Agent's Remarks in Jest; Wasn't Trying to Entice Teams to Draft Players

David Eulitt/Getty Images

An attorney representing NFL agent David Canter said his client wasn't seriously attempting to entice teams to draft players he represented.

"The communications that are the subject of the investigation were no more than playful banter by Mr. Canter with industry colleagues, who interpreted them to be made in jest, as any reasonable person would," the statement said, in part.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Canter must now defend his reputation, both in the court of public opinion and within the confines of the NFLPA's disciplinary committee."

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported last Friday that the NFL Players Association opened an investigation to look into allegations that Canter reached out to personnel with various teams during the draft and offered the use of vacation properties in return for drafting the players he represented.

Attorney Adam Kenner released a separate statement at the time and denied the allegations.

"We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams," the statement said. "Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly."

Pryor explained there are no specific NFLPA rules against agents incentivizing teams to draft certain players, but the investigation was opened to see if Canter violated articles in its Regulations for Contract Advisors.

One of those articles prevents "engaging in unlawful conduct and/or conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or other activity which reflects adversely on his/her fitness as a Contract Advisor or jeopardizes his/her effective representation of NFL players."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported one general manager said he received an offer from Canter and knew at least two other people who received similar offers.

Canter could face a fine, suspension or revocation of his agent's certification depending on what the investigation determines.