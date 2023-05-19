KSI's TKO Win Over Joe Fournier Ruled No-Decision by PBA After Accidental Elbow

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

YouTuber KSI's knockout win over boxer Joe Fournier in an exhibition fight last weekend was overturned Friday by the Professional Boxing Association.

According to Alexander K. Lee of MMAFighting.com, the result of the bout was changed to a no-contest because of an accidental elbow from KSI on Fournier in the midst of the knockout.

The PBA released a statement regarding the decision, writing: "Even though KSI was winning the fight, the blow with the forearm/elbow has been found to be accidental and the obvious disappointment that will follow, it has been decided that the contest is declared a no-decision in accordance with the rules."

The fight, which took place at Wembley Arena in London, was originally scheduled for six rounds, but it was called in the second round when KSI put Fournier down to the canvas.

There was no shortage of controversy surrounding the finish, as replays seemed to clearly show that KSI caught Fournier in the chin with an elbow.

In a post-fight interview, Fournier was incredulous, as he called for the decision to be reversed and for a rematch to take place:

Per Lee, KSI subsequently said that he has no interest in fighting Fournier again.

The 29-year-old KSI is best known for being a YouTuber and Logan Paul's business partner for Prime energy drink, but he also has some experience in the world of boxing.

Prior to facing Fournier, KSI was 3-0 in exhibition fights. He also defeated Paul by split decision in an official bout in 2019.

Fournier, 40, has an official record of 9-0, however, he lost an exhibition fight to British boxer David Haye in 2021 by unanimous decision.

After KSI and Fournier fought, KSI got into an altercation with Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The younger Fury handed Jake Paul his first loss in February, and while it seems a KSI vs. Fury fight is in the works, it is unclear if the reversed decision against Fournier will impact negotiations.