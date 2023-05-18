Yankees' Josh Donaldson Slices Thumb at Home, Delays Return from Hamstring Injury

New York Yankees/Getty Images

Injury struggles continue to plague the New York Yankees after Josh Donaldson sliced his thumb at home, delaying his return from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the beginning of April, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

He suffered the latter injury April 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies and has already had a couple of setbacks. He previously strained his hamstring during his rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Hoch reported that the 2015 AL MVP is on a similar timeline as Giancarlo Stanton, who has also been dealing with a hamstring strain since April 15 and is reportedly close to beginning his rehab assignment.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.