Chris Harris Jr. Says He's Eyeing Contract with Super Bowl Contender, Won't Rush FA

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is no rush to sign with a new team this offseason.

"I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them," Harris said, per the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, made 29 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 10 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Last year, Harris signed to the Saints' practice squad on October 4 after sitting out training camp and the season's first four games. He made his New Orleans debut with six tackles in a Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and was signed to the active roster by the end of the month. The 12-season NFL veteran might be looking at a similar timeline this year.

"(Teams) pretty much know I'm not planning on doing any training camp or anything like that,'' Harris told Tomasson. "I'll do the same thing I did last year. I'm not doing training camp and all that OTAs and stuff like that anymore."

Harris spent nine seasons in Denver, where he won the Super Bowl in 2016, before playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and one with the Saints.

After 12 seasons as a cornerback, Harris posited that he could be used at another position, such as safety, by whichever team selects him out of free agency.