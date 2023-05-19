Building a Ridiculous 4-Team Trade Offer for Victor Wembanyama

0 of 5

It's time to fire up the Ridiculous NBA Trade Machine. Again.

This time, the subject is incoming potential superstar Victor Wembanyama.

During ESPN's lead-up to the lottery won by the San Antonio Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski said Wembanyama "may be the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."

The next day, FS1's Chris Broussard said that reaching the level of Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant or Hakeem Olajuwon would be a disappointment. In other words, he expects him to be better than three players recently named among the league's top 75 all time.

Those are absurd expectations, and even if the Spurs aren't quite on board with that level of hype, it makes it hard to imagine them entertaining any kind of offer for the French big man.

Actually, let's just preface the following by saying there's essentially no chance this pick gets dealt.

But...

What if it did?

We've published some ludicrous deals in this space before, but we're upping the ante today.

What would it take to get San Antonio to seriously consider passing on the chance to draft Wembanyama? Let's explore.