Davante Adams, Veteran WRs That NFL Teams Should Pursue in TradesMay 18, 2023
Davante Adams, Veteran WRs That NFL Teams Should Pursue in Trades
The 2022 offseason was a banner year for prominent wide receivers being traded.
A.J. Brown was shipped from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tyreek Hill went from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. Amari Cooper was dealt from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns.
All went on to have big seasons with their new teams.
There have been deals this year as well—Brandin Cooks was traded (again) to the Dallas Cowboys. But nothing like the activity of 2022.
However, there's still time for some big-name pass-catchers to get traded. Some are apparently growing unhappy with their present situation. Others have expiring contracts or massive cap hits. And some just need a change of scenery.
Whatever the reason, there are some players that wideout-needy teams should be inquiring about—beginning with one of those star wideouts who was just dealt last season.
Davante Adams
It seems outrageous to suggest Davante Adams as a potential trade target. After all, the Las Vegas Raiders just gave up their first two picks in the 2022 draft and handed Adams a massive contract a year ago.
But just one year later, the honeymoon is over. The Raiders released Adams' old college teammate (Derek Carr) in the offseason, replacing Carr at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Now, while speaking to reporters, Adams made it clear that he didn't join the Raiders just to play with Carr. His goal is to win the Super Bowl.
"That's why I didn't come here to just be cute with Derek," Adams said. "It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization."
However, Adams also made it clear that he isn't especially happy with the direction the Raiders offense is taking this year.
"[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," he said. "We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."
Adams is a game-changing talent—last year his 1,516 receiving yards were third in the NFL.
But the reality is calling the Raiders a playoff contender is a stretch. Calling them a Super Bowl contender is laughable.
And assuming that Adams knows that too, the relationship between player and team may only just be beginning to deteriorate.
Potential Suitors: New York Giants, Buffalo Bills
Mike Evans
Over his nine seasons in the NFL, Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent wide receivers the league has even known. As a matter of fact, Evans has done something no other wideout ever has—hit the 1,000-yard mark in all nine of his professional seasons.
Publicly, at least, the Buccaneers have given little indication that they intend to move Evans, despite trade rumors that have circulated around the 29-year-old much of the offseason.
"I don't know where that [talk] came from, either," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. Mike's been one of our best players for a long time. He's still productive at a high level, one of my favorite guys on the team I don't see those two guys (Evans and Chris Godwin) going anywhere.
However, as consistent and productive as Evans has been throughout his career, he appeared last year to have lost a step—he averaged less than 15 yards a catch for the third straight year and scored his fewest touchdowns since 2017.
Evans will also turn 30 in the final year of his contract, and while the Buccaneers may be able to hang around in a bad NFC South with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, the notion that these Buccaneers are any real threat in the postseason just doesn't hold water.
The Buccaneers could accelerate a rebuild with the draft capital gained in trading Evans. And even if Evans isn't the dominant force he once was, he could still make a big difference for a contending team.
Potential Suitors: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots
DeAndre Hopkins
There isn't a wide receiver who has been mentioned more in trade rumors this offseason than DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins has been connected to a number of teams in recent weeks, including the Buffalo Bills.
However, after the 2023 NFL Draft, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort threw cold water on the idea that the 30-year-old Hopkins would be traded in 2023.
"I don't foresee that happening," Ossenfort told reporters. "I don't know what is going to happen here in the next couple days. Right now, I don't foresee that happening, no. DeAndre's a Cardinal, and we're moving forward."
However, just because Ossenfort is saying that in April doesn't mean that a deal won't be struck in June. The Cardinals are a rebuilding team with a level of uncertainy at quarterback due to Kyler Murray's injury. Hopkins is the wrong side of 30 and carries a cap hit north of $30 million.
Of course, when healthy, Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the league. Hopkins has played in just 19 of 34 games for the Cardinals the past two years, but in his first season in the desert he caught 115 passes and surpassed 1,400 yards.
There's a reason all those teams have been mentioned as potential trade partners.
Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
Chris Godwin
Mike Evans isn't the only Buccaneers wide receiver who has been mentioned as a potential trade target. Chris Godwin's name has also been thrown around.
It's not hard to see why teams would be interested in Godwin. In six professional seasons, Godwin has eclipsed 1,000 yards three times. Last year, Godwin set a career high with 104 catches. At 27, Godwin is in the prime of his career, and he'd be a huge upgrade for quite a few passing attacks.
There's also at least some rationale for the Buccaneers to consider trading Godwin. Unlike Evans, Godwin isn't entering the final year of his contract. But after re-doing his deal last year, 2024 will be. Godwin's cap hit for that season will be a whopping $27.5 million—a whopping amount for a team that has salary cap issues.
On one hand, an argument can be made that it makes more sense for the Buccaneers to keep Godwin around than Evans, if only because Godwin is significantly younger. On the other hand, that youth could also mean that Tampa could fetch a better haul of picks.
Frankly, it's a matter of Tampa taking a long, hard look at the status of the roster and the team's future.
Because some short-term losses may help the franchise rebound in the long-term.
Potential Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers
Courtland Sutton
This is a trade that actually almost happened. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos nearly came to terms on a deal that would have sent Courtland Sutton to Baltimore.
The Broncos reportedly got cold feet, but while Zrebiec's colleague Nick Kosmider doesn't see the Broncos actively shopping the 27-year-old, he also wrote that making a move would carry some (mostly financial) benefit for the team.
"If the Broncos were to trade Sutton after June 1, the move would provide $14.4 million in cap savings with a $3.8 million dead cap hit," he said. "There probably would not be a significantly high draft-capital return at this stage — perhaps a fourth- or fifth-round selection in 2024 — but it would create cap savings and thin a crowded position.:
Sutton exploded for over 1,100 receiving yards back in 2019, but after tearing his ACL the following season he hasn't been able to recapture that success. But Sutton is still a talented boundary receiver in the prime of his career. He may not be a No. 1 receiver, but he could be a fine-to-good No. 2.
With no guarantees left on Sutton's deal after 2023, he's a cut candidate next year anyway. That lack of guarantees could spur him to be willing to re-do his contract with a new team.
Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, New York Giants
Tyler Boyd
NFL teams would no doubt like to see Tee Higgins' name listed here. But while speaking to reporters, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin was emphatic that Higgins was not on the trade block.
"If they want a receiver, go find your own," Tobin said. "In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."
However, the Bengals also are facing some serious financial decisions. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are both headed for monster extensions that could make both the highest-paid players in the NFL at their position. Both Higgins and Tyler Boyd are entering the final years of their contracts.
Per ESPN's Ben Baby, even Boyd admitted that his time in the Queen City could be coming to an end.
"We'll see what they want to do with me, but I know I'm still entitled for a year," Boyd said. "I'm not counting my chances of not being here out. You never know."
With Higgins and Chase on the roster, Boyd has been relegated to third-wheel status in the Cincinnati passing attack. But Boyd is just 28 and has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons on his NFL resume.
On a wideout-starved team like the Houston Texans or Green Bay Packers, another 1,000-yard campaign would be a real possibility.
Potential Suitors: Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans
Corey Davis
As is the case with so many of the wide receivers listed here, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made a point of saying that the team had no intentions of trading wide receiver Corey Davis—sort of.
"When we talk about great teammates, Corey is a great teammate," Douglas told reporters. "Corey is selfless, Corey is an unbelievable worker, he's a great professional for some of our young guys to look up to and model their approach, their work ethic to this game. And look, we all know that there's a business aspect to football, but Corey is a valued member of this team and this franchise."
The thing is, Davis hasn't shown much value in his two seasons with the Jets. He has just 66 receptions total over that span and has failed to eclipse 550 yards in a season.
Not a great return for a player who carries a cap hit north of $11 million in the last year of his contract.
In New York, Davis is the third option in the passing attack behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard—at best. The odds he'll be on the team in 2024 range between slim and none. But the 6'3", 209-pounder is also a talented young wideout who was once the fifth overall pick.
Davis just hasn't been a fit in New York. A change of scenery would likely be best for both player and team.
Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams