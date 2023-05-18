Davante Adams, Veteran WRs That NFL Teams Should Pursue in Trades

0 of 7

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2022 offseason was a banner year for prominent wide receivers being traded.

A.J. Brown was shipped from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tyreek Hill went from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. Amari Cooper was dealt from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns.

All went on to have big seasons with their new teams.

There have been deals this year as well—Brandin Cooks was traded (again) to the Dallas Cowboys. But nothing like the activity of 2022.

However, there's still time for some big-name pass-catchers to get traded. Some are apparently growing unhappy with their present situation. Others have expiring contracts or massive cap hits. And some just need a change of scenery.

Whatever the reason, there are some players that wideout-needy teams should be inquiring about—beginning with one of those star wideouts who was just dealt last season.