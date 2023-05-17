X

    Rockets Rumors: No. 4 Draft Pick Expected to Be Used as 'Trade Bait,' NBA Execs Say

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets are a combined 59-177 the last three seasons, but they reportedly might use the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft to make a win-now move.

    According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "with Houston preparing to make an aggressive push to sign James Harden this summer, rival NBA executives believe this pick will be used as trade bait as the Rockets look to take a significant step forward next season."

