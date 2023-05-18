BS Meter on Excuses for 8 MLB Teams off to Slow Starts

1 of 8

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

2022-23 W/L% Change: .556 to .488

The Excuse: They just need their luck to turn around

The Mariners are unlucky? What is this? The mirror universe of their 2021 season?

Pretty much, actually. Because while they are merely breaking even with 21 wins against 21 losses, they've outscored their opponents by 19 runs. Strictly based on that, they ought to be five games over .500.

As it happens, that's about where their record would be if their record in games decided by one run was reversed.

Only the Cincinnati Reds have the Mariners' 11 losses in one-run games matched, and they've done so with seven wins to Seattle's four. This is the opposite of what you'd expect to see, and not just because the Mariners went 34-22 in one-run games last season. A team with the second-best bullpen ERA shouldn't be on the losing end of so many close ones.

More offense must be what the Mariners need and, well, go figure that the bad-luck excuse also applies there. Their hitters are dramatically underperforming their expected metrics. Unsurprisingly, among those who are really feeling the sting are reigning AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez and All-Star Teoscar Hernández.

BS Meter: Low