Patriots Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2023 Season

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots need their top 2023 NFL draft pick to be an immediate success.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was selected three days after the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets was officially announced.

New England needs its defense to turn in some fantastic performances against the Jets, the rest of the AFC East and some of its other opponents in 2023.

Gonzalez will be tested right away, as the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, the Jets and Dallas Cowboys in the first four weeks.

Other rookies will make an impact throughout the 2023 campaign, but the 20-year-old is the one with the most pressure on him because of his draft status and the gauntlet the Patriots will face in September.