Blazers Land 3rd Pick in 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Expected to Select Brandon Miller

The Portland Trail Blazers obtained the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft after Tuesday's lottery. They will make their choice after the San Antonio Spurs won the first overall spot and the Charlotte Hornets earned the second pick.

It's widely assumed and expected that Victor Wembanyama will be the first overall pick in this year's draft. The 7'5" French superstar has set himself apart from the rest as arguably the best prospect since LeBron James.

Scoot Henderson has long been considered the No. 2 choice by most and would be the no-doubt No. 1 pick in many other years. He isn't a lock at No. 2, but the vast majority of analysts place him there, per the NBA Mock Draft Database.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller is one of the top (if not the No. 1) choice to round out the first three after earning consensus All-American honors by averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has him fourth (Overtime Elite's Amen Thompson sits third) but noted that it's possible he could land as high as No. 2.

"Miller could go as high as No. 2 after the shot-making, live-dribble passing and takeover stretches he delivered at Alabama. We have him lower at No. 4, mostly because of concerns over a lack of burst for penetrating and finishing. But even a worst-case outcome for Miller still pictures a quality starting wing with 6'9" size, lethal shooting range, a pull-up game, vision, defensive tools and a competitive edge."

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor have the 6'8" Miller second on their big boards, while Sam Vecenie of The Athletic placed Miller third.

Miller showed why he's so highly touted on many occasions. He dropped 41 points in an overtime win over South Carolina and had 30 or more points on four different occasions. Miller also posted nine double doubles. In addition, he was very efficient for much of the year and finished the season shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range and 85.9 percent from the free throw line.

A knock on Miller will be how he finished Alabama's season. The Crimson Tide were good enough to earn the No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed but were unable to escape the Sweet Sixteen, losing to San Diego State. Miller notably shot just 21.3 percent in his final four games (SEC tournament final plus three March Madness games).

Still, Miller was exceptional for nearly all of his lone year in Alabama, and that's why he's considered one of the elite prospects in the draft.

Miller would be a great fit in Portland. The Blazers are set in the backcourt with superstar guard Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons (21.1 PPG) leading the way and exciting second-year pro Shaedon Sharpe off the bench. Portland needs more help on the wing, however, especially on the offensive end.

Enter Miller, who could start at forward immediately and provide some much-needed help on both ends as Portland looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

We'll find out on Thursday, June 22 if the Trail Blazers indeed takes Miller when the draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Until there, pre-draft preparations are in full swing with the NBA combine taking place in Chicago through Thursday.