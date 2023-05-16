Becky Hammon Suspended 2 Games After WNBA Probe; Aces Lose 2025 1st-Round Draft Pick

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The WNBA announced Tuesday it suspended Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon for two games following an investigation into misconduct by the team.

Las Vegas will also forfeit its 2025 first-round pick.

The league said the Aces offered impermissible benefits when negotiating an extension with Dearica Hamby, and it found Hammon made comments toward Hamby that violated its Respect in the Workplace guidelines.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.