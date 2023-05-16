Becky Hammon Suspended 2 Games After WNBA Probe; Aces Lose 2025 1st-Round Draft Pick

Becky Hammon Suspended 2 Games After WNBA Probe; Aces Lose 2025 1st-Round Draft PickMay 16, 2023
The WNBA announced Tuesday it suspended Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon for two games following an investigation into misconduct by the team.
Las Vegas will also forfeit its 2025 first-round pick.
bailey caldwell @sir_richmond20
BREAKING: the WNBA has rescinded the Aces' 2025 first round pick for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits. <br><br>Becky Hammon is also suspended for two games without pay for violations of league and team policies. <a href="https://t.co/CqFMhCzMbs">pic.twitter.com/CqFMhCzMbs</a>
The league said the Aces offered impermissible benefits when negotiating an extension with Dearica Hamby, and it found Hammon made comments toward Hamby that violated its Respect in the Workplace guidelines.
