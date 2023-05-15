Bucks HC Rumors: Suns' Kevin Young to Interview for Opening Amid Monty Williams Buzz

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is a candidate to replace former head coach Monty Williams after his firing, but he reportedly will have other options.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have received permission to interview Young for their head coach opening, and he's also in the running for the position with the Toronto Raptors.

There's a chance Young will face some competition for the Milwaukee opening from his mentor, as Williams is reportedly being eyed by the team as well. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Bucks "will pursue" him "pretty aggressively" if he chooses to continue coaching.

The Bucks are looking to replace Mike Budenholzer after parting ways with him following the team's elimination in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee had the best record in the league this season at 58-24 but fell to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in five games.

Young is viewed as a rising name in coaching circles because of his strong relationship with players and how integral he was to the Suns' success under Williams. ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz wrote last May:

"If it's alignment you're looking for, Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is a natural fit. Both the Suns' basketball ops crew and head coach Monty Williams regard Young as an essential hub to share ideas across the organization.

"It's a logical role for a young coach who excels at both listening and communicating. Young served as a head coach in the G League for six seasons, which gave him a foundation as an organizer and big-picture thinker. He has earned the respect of players with his work ethic and candor. He was a finalist for the Washington job last spring, where his sharpness impressed."

B/R's Chris Haynes reported on Sunday that Budenholzer and former Raptors coach Nick Nurse are also candidates for the Suns' opening along with Young. This all makes for an interesting set of scenarios for the remaining openings across the NBA.