Jaylen Brown's Technical Foul During Celtics' Game 7 Win Over 76ers Rescinded by NBA

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

A day after the Celtics' Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced that it rescinded Jaylen Brown's technical foul.

Brown was assessed the technical in the second quarter after he saved a ball from going out of bounds and was held back from running up the court by Philadelphia's Georges Niang, which led to a confrontation and both players receiving offsetting technicals following a review.

The All-NBA second-team selection obviously disagreed with the call as he was just responding to Niang's actions.

"And here comes Scott Foster, right away before even deciphering the situation, gives me a tech," Brown said postgame. "I definitely didn't want to get a tech in that situation. But somehow coming out all that commotion ended up being even. There was no advantage from that. … And I think a play like that should have been a little bit more there."

